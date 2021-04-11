From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A top People Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholder in Anambra State and Governorship aspirant in November 6th election Chief Ike Oligbo ( Ike Edeke) has lamented bitterly about the PDP indecisiveness and lack of cohesion about zoning which he said has affected his campaign and his quest to contest the governorship election under the umbrella of the party.

Oligbo who is an international award winner and multi millionaire businessman disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, lamented how he has personally tried to get the facts from the party in view of the fact that he is from Anambra Central senatorial district whose candidates were billed not to stand in the election in order for the candidacy to go to the Southern senatorial district of the state during several meetings with the party’s leadership with no success.

Oligbo who hails from Umuoji in Idemili North LGA was the first to declare his aspiration at King David hotel Awka on 26th November 2019, decried the confusion and infighting within the party in respect of the zoning arrangement.

He said he has consistently challenged the party leadership over its position on zoning without getting any definitive answers as news was going the rounds that non Southern senatorial area aspirants would be disqualified/eliminated during the party “s screening and the party has made no effort to confirm or deny the news.

He however said it was left to aspirants to decide whether to risk purchasing EO1 nomination forms and risk being disqualified which is totally irresponsible and out of order on the part of the national party leadership.

The security expert further warned that the party risks decent and dedicated members like himself considering their future in the party if something is not done to avoid such an imbroglio in the future.

He commended the state Chairman of the party Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu on his dogged fight to keep the PDP as one entity in the state.

Oligbo also admonished the National leadership of the party on allowing the zoning mess to disorganize non Southern aspirants bid for the primaries.

He however vowed not to give up on his aspiration despite the zoning arrangement, saying all options were opened for him in other to realize his ambition.