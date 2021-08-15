From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Anambra state Bishop Moses Ezedebego and Presiding Bishop and General Superintendent of Grace of God Mission International Bishop Dr. Paul Nwachukwu has appealed to Independent Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible in November 6th Anambra governorship election.

They called on the people of the state to vote for according their consciences and for a candidate who has the fear of God, despite his church denomination.

The bishops made the appeal in an interview after the Minister’s Conference held at Grace of God Mission, Onitsha, called on the people of the state to be prayerful for successful conduct of the governorship election.

“My advise for the people is to vote according to their conscience, if you see a God fearing candidate whether a Catholic, Anglican or Pentecostal members and you see that he is a righteous man vote for him.

“I want to tell us that we should be prayerfully and vote for right candidate. Nobody should sit on the fence, everybody should get involved because, if we are careless and if are not committed to it, dishonest and wicked people will take over the power.

“Let us do the right thing this time around by voting and electing the right person in that position. We should avoid violence, youths should not allowed to be used by desperate politicians to actualize their selfish goals.

“We are going to pray hard, and trusting God that INEC will do the right thing by conducting free, fair and credible election as an impartial umpire. The throne of God was established in righteousness, in truth, in mercy and in justice” Ezedebego stated.