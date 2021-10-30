From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of next weekend’s Anambra State governorship election, the leadership of political parties have raised the alarm over insecurity, uncertainty and possible voter apathy confronting the poll.

National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and National Chairman, African Action Congress (AAC), Dr Leonard Nzenwa, made the disclosure at a special consultative meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties in Abuja on Friday.

Specifically lamenting the security situation in the State, the IPAC boss decried the kidnap of the candidate of Labour Party, Obiora Agbasimelo, who is still in the custody of his abductors despite huge sum of ransoms already paid by his family.

His words: “IPAC is not unmindful of the intense quibbling and vicissitudes occurring in the polity with the upcoming polls in Anambra posing greater challenge to the commission, for which we have prevailed on our candidates to maintain highest of decorum and play by the rules and to ensure that they reign in their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly and statesmanlike.

“Sadly, the governorship candidate for Labour Party in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo, who was kidnapped months back, have not been let off the hook, even with millions paid as ransoms by his family and well wishers to the kidnappers.

“It’s a terrifying situation. In the week, unverified report across multiplicity of media had it that over several thousands of ad-hoc staff recruited for the polls are declining to go to the state on account of the high insecurity. We are sure that the commission will address this.

“Indeed, the 2021 Anambra governorship polls has not only been adjudged as the most expensive by credible pollsters with retinue of billionaires in hard currency struggling it out. This equally was validated by the commission few days ago as it attested that it has cost it huge financial and material investment.

“On the flip side, the journey to this election has been strewn with pallets of uncertainties, not that the Commission had not prepared enough for it nor the political parties ill-equipped to participate but that actions and inaction of Non-State actors seem to be throwing spanners in the works as wanton killings and destruction of property have continued unabated.

“It is this unfolding happenings that led to suggestion by some of us that the Anambra polls be postponed to allow for some level of sanity to return before the polls is conducted. But some dissented,” he said.

