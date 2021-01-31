From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A governorship aspirant in November 6 election under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Maxwell Okoye, has said that APC will win the election due to numerous projects completed and ongoing in the state as well as appointments of many Anambrans in various positions by Buhari led administration.

He said that APC government has favoured Anambra State with many projects which he said voters will use to judge and elect the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

Okoye, who is South-East Director, Political Matters, of the South-East Presidential Support Committee, said in a statement that the PDP does not exist in the state while the people of the state are tired of APGA and want change with a progressive government.

‘I have been in Anambra for some time now and looking at the faces of Anambrans you see the need for change. So, people are preaching the gospel of good governance of the APC-led administration at the national level, appreciating President Buhari for the various infrastructural facilities in Anambra state,’ the governorship aspirant stated.

‘You can see the second Niger bridge and Onitsha-expressway, you can see that road from Onitsha to Awka expressway has been completed courtesy of APC administration. It is no more promises as it used to be in the past but working is going on speedily at second Niger bridge.

‘The urge for change is inside an Anambra person. There is nothing like APGA again; Dim Chukwuemka Odumegwu is not there again and the wife had warned them not to use her husband’s picture to play politics again. Anambra people are tired of the administration of Obiano and need change.

‘The APGA government has bastardised everything; if you want to be a traditional ruler or President-General of your community, you must be a member of APGA. So, the entire people of the state are tired of this APGA party because it has caused crisis and enmity in various communities.

‘PDP doesn’t exist again in Anambra, even at the national level, they are no longer there. They are just doing a club meeting. Atiku and Wike are the face of PDP and don’t be surprised that one day you hear that they have joined the moving train of APC and that should be completely the end of PDP.

‘My major reason to be governor is to reposition the state to the national level, unify the state and take it to the federal level so that we can utilise the potentials at that level. We need a total overhauling of the system in the state,’ Okoye stated.