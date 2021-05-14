From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Presidential aide and top contender in November 6 Anambra state governorship election, Chief Maxwell Okoye has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest for governorship election in the state.

Okoye who is Director Political Matters Southeast Presidential Support Committee obtained the form at the APC secretariat Abuja where he assured that with free and fair primary election he will emerge the party’s flag bearer.

Speaking to newsmen in Anambra Okoye said that he also met with his coordinators in the 21 local government areas of the state to gather reports and way forward to win the party’s nomination in June primary election.

He said that if given ticket of the party, he will comfortable win APGA and PDP during the main election as the party has all it will take to win the November 6 election based on numerous federal government presence in the state and other parts of Southeast zone.

He said that he decided to run after wide consultation to come and rescue the state from decay occasioned by bad governance, saying that as a neutral somebody, a grass root mobilizer and youthful contestant he will make great impact in the election.

The presidential aide further urged the APC to support his aspiration and unite to support anybody that will emerge at the primary election in order to win the governorship election.

He however said that APC led administration has attracted many projects in the state especially the Second Niger bridge and Enugu-Onitsha expressway which he said was in the verge of completion.

“What I’m begging is free and fair primary election to give every aspirants equal opportunity. I am convinced that with free and fair primary election I will emerge winner and go ahead to win the governorship election.

“If elected, I will restore local government autonomy and conduct election into the council areas within three months of my administration. I will never disappoint you, nobody is sponsoring me, I’m on my own. I’m coming to to rescue Anambra from underdevelopment.

“APC will win APGA and PDP in November 6 election but we need to unite to support any candidate that emerge as part’s flag bearer. I will collapse APGA structure in the state before the election.

“My major reason and target to be governor is to reposition the state to the national level, unify the state and take it to the federal level so that we can utilize the potentials at that level. We need total overhauling of the system in the state”Okoye stated.