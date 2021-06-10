From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a seven-man screening committee to grill the 14 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, appointing Ikechi Emenike as the Chairman.

APC, in a statement by the National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, announced that the committee would be inaugurated at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja today.

Committee members are Eugene Odo, Prof. Ben Angwe, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, Ahmed Aliyu, Prof. Adeolu Akande while Hon. Augustine Utuk will serve as the Secretary

“The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of a seven-member Screening Committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra State governorship aspirants.

“The committee is expected to conduct the screening exercise in line with the provisions of our party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of Candidates.

“The Committee will be inaugurated tomorrow at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.