From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on his victory in the just concluded governorship election.

Okechukwu, in a statement, described Soludo as the people’s choice, noting that he has what it takes to turn the fortunes of Anambra around.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The lawmaker equally lauded other candidates, in the just concluded Anambra governorship poll, for their spirit of sportsmanship. And commended the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) and the civil society

for their role in ensuring that the election was peaceful and credible.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Prof. Soludo’s election is exactly what the people of Anambra needed for the next level of development.

“I have no doubt that his experience, exposure, and reach will greatly benefit Anambra and the South East in their quest for socio-economic transformation.

“Therefore, I congratulate him warmly on his well deserved victory and urge the good people of Anambra State to join hands with him as he sets out to deliver on his manifesto and mandate.

“While the technical hitches experienced in the accreditation process during the election is quite regrettable, the fact remains that technology is still the way to go in our quest to do away with the manipulations and violence that dent our elections and enthrone a regime of free, fair, credible, and transparent electoral process.

“Therefore, one can only charge INEC to up its games and address the widespread glitches. INEC should perfect its technology and the deployment of logistics in the other off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun State to reassure Nigerians as we match towards the 2023 general election”, Okechukwu stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .