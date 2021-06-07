From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the June 26 primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), sixteen governorship aspirants on Sunday held a closed-door meeting at the residence of the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Olisa Metuh in Nnewi, Anambra State with a new strategy to win the November 6 election.

The host, Metuh who briefed the press after the meeting said that the aspirants had deliberated and discussed the prayers of Anambra people to see PDP emerging victorious in the November 6 governorship election.

“All the aspirants have resolved to see PDP emerging victorious in the election and we also have an agreement that we will not allow intra party crisis and money politics.

“We have resolved to reject money politics in this dispensation. None of the aspirants is allowed to spend more than N3,000 for consultation and in terms of logistics for primary, N30,000 is recommended. We had a prayer agreement to show how serious and commtted we are, ” Barr Metuh said.

He explained the need to deemphasize money politics, saying that this had become imperative as whoever that won the election would have the obligation to take care of Anambra people which might be difficult, if so much money was expended on party primary.

Barr Metuh said that the national leadership of the PDP and the leaders in the State were aware of the meeting with their full support to take over Anambra.

He noted that thirteen of the sixteen aspirants attended the meeting while the three who were not in attendance excused themselves for being unavoidably absent. But the absentees later arrived the meeting venue to give their consent to the outcome of the meeting.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe who spoke with journalists after the meeting applauded the initiative, saying that it was a welcome development.

“I believe that female and male aspirants would be treated equally. Today’s meeting is about the future of Anambra. Before now, politics in the state was all about money. We have now set a standard and benchmark for any spending, ” Lady Onyemelukwe said.

Mr Ozigbo: “This is how we roll now, no bickering, no name calling. This is the way to go. What aspirants should be telling Anambra people is what they have in stock. That is what Valentine Ozigbo stands for.

Some of the aspirants who made it to the meeting include; Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, Hon Chuma Nzeribe, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Mr Ifedi Okwenna, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba, Barr Emeka Etiaba, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Mr Walter Okeke, Hon Chris Azubogu, Winston Udeh, Mrs Genevieve Ekwechi, among others.