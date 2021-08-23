By Cosmas Omegoh

Onetime presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has described Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was recently published as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a huge asset to all and deficit to none.

Speaking at a media chat, Udeogaranya noted that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor if elected as governor of Anambra State, will be a huge asset to Anambra State, Nigeria and even Africa.

He said: “The former CBN governor, Chukwuma Soludo will add huge value to the economic gains of Anambra State business community in numerous ways, and any government at the centre would need his economic expertise as a partner in progress.”

Udeogaranya cited the example of Nigerian import/export industry, which the Anambra business community accounts a very high number of players. He lamented that a 40ft container freight from China that used to cost about $3, 000 dollars had gone up as high as $15, 000 due to Lagos port congestion, thus making imported essential commodities out of the reach of the ordinary Nigerian, expressing the belief that, that is one of the first things Soludo government would help to tackle by using his influence and contacts to bring reprieve to Anambra State business community and by extension, better the life to all Nigerians in general.

Udeogaranya appealed to Anambra State electorate not to let this great opportunity of having a worthy governorslip through the cracks of gossips, and antics of individuals who do not mean well for Anambra State.

He urge Ndi Anambra to take seriously this rare opportunity that Soludo candidacy presents and escape the brunt of bad governance.