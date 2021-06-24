From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi, Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Fred Itua, Abuja

Victor Oye-led faction of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, elected former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as its flag bearer, ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Soludo, who contested with three others, including ThankGod Ibe, Okwudili Ezenwankwo and Damian Okolo, scored 740 votes out of 792 delegates’ votes cast.

Announcing the result at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Chief Retuning Officer and Chairman of Primary Election Committee, Samson Olaleye, commended the delegates and the APGA family for their peaceful disposition throughout the exercise.

National Chairman, Ozomkpu Oye, congratulated Soludo and urged other aspirants to queue behind him to secure victory for the party at the general election.

Soludo thanked the delegates from the 21 councils in Anambra, as well as the party for entrusting him with the party’s ticket.

Leader of the party and Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, described the exercise as exceptional and called on the delegates and other members of the party to work together for the governorship election slated for November 6.

Meanwhile, the Jude Okeke-led faction has announced July 1, 2021 for the election of its flag bearer.

It lso suspended Soludo from the party for anti-party activities.

The decision was taken late Tuesday at the National Working Committee’s meeting of the party which also applauded the peaceful and successful special delegate ward congresses where three-man ward delegate was elected for the July 1, governorship primary.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, acting National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the Okeke-led faction resolved to suspend Soludo due to his unrelenting effort at ensuring the party is not united to focus on winning the governorship election

Other reasons, according to the faction, is anti-party activities, administration of oath on party officials, bribery of party officials, sabotage, promotion of division among others.