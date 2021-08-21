By Romanus Okoye

Professor Charles Soludo has expressed appreciation to his supporters for their unalloyed support, following the official publication of his name by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming Anambra State election on November 6.

In a statement from his media office signed by Mr Joe Anatune, the APGA gubernatorial standard-bearer said he remains eternally grateful to the people of Anambra State and millions of his supporters for their steadfastness, patience, support and unwavering belief in his gubernatorial ambition.

Soludo said with the official return of his name by INEC and the publication of same on its website, “the Commission had undoubtedly redeemed itself and restored confidence in the people and the electoral processes.”

He expressed gratitude to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Ozonkpu Victor Oye and the entire leadership of the party for their belief and unflinching support for him. Soludo also extended appreciation to all those who have called to congratulate him through phone, text messages, and emails.

The former CBN governor, according to the statement, said: “Again, I appeal to members of the party to remain united and work as one indivisible family towards winning the November 6 governorship election with an emphatic victory.”