From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed June 23 for the party’s governorship primaries in Anambra State, ahead of the governorship election holding later in the year.

In the guideline released by the party, it said Expression of Interest forms will cost N2 million, with Nomination forms priced at N20 million.

However, female aspirants and aspirants living with disabilities will be granted 50% discount of the amount.

The tentative timetable of activities for the November 6 governorship poll signed by APGA’s National Organising Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet on June 27 to ratify the party’s governorship candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

According to the guideline obtained by newsmen, the APGA said sale and return of nomination forms will be done from May 25 to June 8.

It said that screening of prospective governorship aspirants will be conducted at APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 10, while resolution of appeals arising from the screening is to be held at the APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 12.

In addition, the party said that a special ward congresses for election of ad hoc delegates

in the 326 wards in Anambra State on June 15, while special state congress/primary election in Awka, Anambra state on June 23.

The guideline said that resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the Primary Election will be held at APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 25.

Female Aspirants and Aspirants living with Disability shall pay only 50% of the amounts stipulated above for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

The guidelines said:

‘Pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (3) and 24 of the APGA constitution 2019, and in strict compliance with INEC timetable and schedule of activities for Anambra state governorship Election 2021, the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has approved the following provisional timetable/schedule of activities for the nomination of the governorship candidate of the party in the Anambra State governorship election 2021.’