From Fred Itua, Abuja and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed June 23 for the party’s governorship primary in Anambra State, ahead of the governorship poll coming up later in the year.

In the guideline released by the party, it said expression of interest form will cost N2 million, while nomination form is N20 million.

However, female aspirants and aspirants living with disabilities will be granted 50 percet discount of the amount.

The tentative timetable of activities for the November 6 governorship poll signed by APGA’s National Organising Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet on June 27 to ratify the party’s governorship candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

According to the guideline, APGA said sale and return of nomination forms will be done from May 25 to June 8.

It said screening of prospective governorship aspirants will be conducted at APGA national secretariat, Abuja on June 10, while resolution of appeals arising from the screening will hold at the APGA national secretariat, Abuja on June 12.

The party said special ward congresses for election of ad-hoc delegates in the 326 wards in Anambra State will hold on June 15, while special state congress/primary election in Awka, Anambra will hold on June 23.

The guideline said resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the primary will hold at APGA national secretaria, Abuja on June 25.

Meanwhile, APGA yesterday, warned the governorship aspirants to stop, forthwith, the unnecessary media attacks, saying the party would not tolerate such any further.