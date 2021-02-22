From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, a South-East group known as Nnewi Achievers Club, (NAC), has warned troublemakers against truncating the opportunity of the Southern Senatorial District of the State to produce the next governor.

NAC appealed to contestants especially those from Nnewi extraction to close rank and work towards picking a consensus candidate among them to vie for the seat and take over from governor Willie Obiano.

Its President, Nnoli Lucas Ojukwu, in a statement on Monday, said: “On behalf of overwhelming teeming members of Nnewi Achievers Club (NAC) both at home and in the Diaspora, I wish to address the public on the recent political development in Anambra State.

“The congress of NAC deemed it necessary to call the attention of all concerned political gladiators and those with genuine political interest on the selfish political permutations that are ongoing in other senatorial zones and different quarters in the state.

“We wish to categorically state that NAC whose major interest in the upcoming gubernatorial election is to ensure that Anambra South clinches the Agu Awka house will not fold her arms, watch and allow political jobbers in other zones to scuttle the earnest opportunity of Anambra south at this time.

“We are aware that some political heavyweight are fuelling political crisis in Anambra south by sponsoring some brief case and amateur aspirants who by the virtue of their political experience suppose not to voice out their gubernatorial ambition at this time.

“We are equally aware that some aggrieved members of frontline political parties like PDP, APC, APGA, are bent to ensure that anointed candidates from Anambra south in their individual parties loses their respective primaries.

“It is on this note that NAC is using this medium to appeal to all interested political parties in Anambra state to as a matter of urgency, support aspirants from Anambra south. It will not be fair at this time to deny Anambra south their right to Agu Awka house.

“We are equally appealing to those who know that their political capacity cannot add value at this material time for primary elections to withdraw their individual aspiration and support those with genuine interest.

“Finally, we will do everything possible to persuade all aspirants from Nnewi town to consider consensus candidates irrespective of their political parties.

“Our interest is Anambra south victory for the November 6th election and anticipated winner should come from Nnewi town.”