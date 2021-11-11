From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory at the last governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu also commended Ndi Anambra for trooping out to exercise their franchise inspite of the security challenges that pervaded the state over time.

The SGF chairman who charged Prof. Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead, noted that the security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

He said:”We look forward to working with Prof. Charles Soludo under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum for the peace, security and development of Anambra state, Southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the Governor-elect as it relates to the economy and also help in our efforts to keep the people of the Southern Nigeria safe.

“Prof Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country. Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the herculean task ahead,” Akeredolu added.

