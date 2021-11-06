From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The use of billboard during elections has been a campaign strategy for as long as history could record. As a veritable form of outdoor advertising, politicians, parties and candidates use them to market themselves and their party manifestoes in order to woo voters during election.

The fact that state governments have established various signage agencies that collect huge sums of money before giving approvals for the hoisting of billboards have not deterred prospective clients from going ahead to use such medium of communication in passing across their messages to their target audiences. As the Anambra governorship election takes place today, you find many of them, from various parties and candidates, dotting the nooks and crannies of the state.

They use different colour combinations, party symbols, candidates’ photos to woo voters and to pass across their messages. Altogether, there are 18 governorship candidates seeking to be voted into power. They include: Prof Chukwuma Soludo, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Senator Andy Uba, All Progressives Congress (APC); Valentine Ozigbo. People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Young Progressives Party (YPP); Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Obinna Uzoh, Social Democratic Party.

Others are: Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party (LP); Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord Party (AP); Bennet Etiaba (AA); Chidozie Nwankwo, (AAC); Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC), Afam Ume-ezeoke (ADP); Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APM); Philip Echetebu (APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party); Leonard Ohajinkpo (NNPP), Afam Ezenwafor (NRM) and Nnamdi Nwawuo (PRP).

Some of the candidates didn’t mount billboards on the street while some have greater numbers that dwarfed those of their fellow contenders. Some who mounted billboards earlier in the campaigns and failed to renew or replace torn or destroyed ones simply fizzled out of the scene.

Parties and their messages

Emblazoned on the billboards of Valentine Ozigbo is the “Ka Anambra Chawapu” (That the glory of Anambra may blaze forth), “Aka Chukwu Di Ya” (God’s hand is in it) slogan. All written in Igbo language, Ozigbo, with these political phrases, hopes to connect with Anambra people. He sees his call to service as a divine mandate. He also brands all his campaign paraphernalia with the same message anywhere he goes, including venues of his press briefings and other engagements with the people.

In his own billboard message Chukwuma Soludo let it be known that he is “The People’s Choice, Soludo Solution.” In another message, he upped the ante with a political rider using a word play on Soludo (his name) and Solu dozie (Join us to better the lot of…): “Soludozie Anambra” (translated into English, it means “Join us as we take Anambra State to greater heights”). By this he tries to send a clear message to Anambra people that his governorship ambition is a manifestation of the overall wishes of the people of the state.

The message of Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party and his deputy governorship candidate, Dame Jessie Belonwu, is also delivered in Igbo language “Maka ilu olu oma.” Translated, it means: “For the purpose of carrying out good works. Okonkwo also have different versions of the campaign billboards with different messages depicting his readiness to carry out enduring legacy works as the governor of the state.

With his billboard, Andy Uba, of the All Progressives Congress announces where he drives his confidence and strength to run, from: “Igwebuike” (Unity is our strength), boasts. He adds to his Igwebuike mantra, the political rider: “The government of the people has returned to the people.” It should be noted that his “Igwebuike” message did not start with this governorship election campaign but has been there all along. For instance, he flew the kite in 2007 and even during his campaigns for the senatorial seat of Anambra South constituency.

A message displayed by Labour Party’s Obiora Agbasimalo, shows the reason he is running: “Maka Odimma Anambra” (“For the good or welfare of Anambra people”). He ends his message with” “Follow who know road.”

Chidozie Nwankwo who aspired for the governorship candidacy under the APC party but didn’t succeed, until he substituted it with the African Action Alliance (AAC) also makes a bold statement with his billboard message: “A new Anambra is possible; my commitment to Ndi Anambra to Restore, Rebuild and Renew”

Godwin Maduka, the US-based medical doctor who lost the battle for the PDP ticket before settling for the Accord Party candidacy, in his billboard message simply titled: “Evidence” and translated into Igbo as “Ome nke afuru n’anya” and into Pidgin English as “Talk Na Do” called on the Anambra people to vote for him based on the evidential projects he executed with his private resources, and which dot his community, Umuchukwu, Orumba South LGA. He thumps his chest and says that if he can do that with personal resources, then he will do more with public resources.

Akachukwu Nwankpo, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), espouses what he calls the “Umunna” governance model. “Give the voice back to the people” and “Anambra families first,” his billboard message urges. While Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), comes with “Gosim ka m fu nanya” (Show me practical evidence, let me see), Obinna Uzoh of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) comes with “A vision for a new Anambra.” Other candidates who didn’t deploy billboards used posters and fliers to campaign for votes.

Also speaking, Director General, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO), Campaign Organisation, Dr Alex Obiogbolu said the campaign billboard of the PDP candidate, Val Ozigbo best encapsulates the essence and message of hope to the Anambra populace, especially at this uncertain times in the Anambra political space.

“When Ozigbo talks about Ka Anambra Chawapu, you can see the body language, the passion, the commitment and integrity oozing out from him.

“It is beyond the regular rhetoric of our everyday politician in Nigeria. Ozigbo means every inch of his word and he walks his talk. He came prepared to revive and unlock Anambra’s abused and exploited treasures. He has a workable blueprint and will surely deliver if he becomes governor,” he said.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Nnamdi Nwadiogbu in his own summation said that it is only Soludo that can move Anambra forward from where Chief Willie Obiano will hand over. Nwadiogbu who is the Transition Committee Chairman of Oyi Local Government area, said Soludo and his running mate Dr Onyeka Ibezim are unmatchable and the best combination where the APGA’s ideals of good governance will continue to reach the people.

“Soludo’s billboards are signposts of greater future for Anambra. As the choice of the people, he will ensure that the excellent spirit of Onye Anambra will touch all,” he said.

