From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amid rising tension over Saturday’s gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has appealed to stakeholders to close ranks in the interest of the party.

Controversy had trailed the outcome of the PDP ad-hoc delegates congress for the gubernatorial primary slated for June 26.

However, Secondus, said it was necessary for the governorship aspirants and party leaders in Anambra to look beyond individual interests.

He made the appeal, yesterday, at a meeting between PDP National Working Committee ( NWC), party stakeholders and its governorship aspirants in Anambra State, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The PDP chairman said the opposition party cannot afford to get it wrong in Anambra.

According to him, PDP’s victory in the November 6, Anambra governorship contest, is crucial to its electoral success in the 2023 general elections.

“We are here basically for us to make sure first and foremost that all our leaders and all our aspirants are in unity. Anambra is the key to the mission of rescuing Nigeria. Anambra is the key to the mission to bring all Nigerians together. To rebuild our country again from the hands of APC that have destroyed our country. Anambra is the economic key of our country.

“And we must conduct our affairs to show the world that PDP is different and ready to rescue this country. That is why we are here to interact with leaders of our party who are here. And at the end of this meeting, I think we will go home happily that on Saturday it will be most freest congresses that have been conducted.

“So, Anambra, we want to advice, we want to call our people the time to put down ourselves is now. This is the time to look at each other. We must not allow both Anambra and our country to fail. We must show that good example. You have been leading in several areas, you must lead politically now.

“Our leaders must be statesmen. They must look beyond and above individual and narrow interest. It is time for us to look at Nigeria. If we get it wrong, the consequences will be great. It will reflect on other parts of the country.”