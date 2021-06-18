From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged as the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after he was declared YPP candidate, Ubah allayed the fears of Nigerians that the South East crisis would disrupt the election coming up in November.

Ubah said the current insecurity in the region would not affect the conduct of the poll and that his party would emerge victoriously.

He noted that the party was not behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

“If other parties are having crisis, it means their processes are not right. As you can see, in YPP, we are moving with the speed of light,” he said.

He recalled that YPP gave APGA and PDP a hot chase and came out victorious during the senatorial election in the state.

‘’I am representing my constituency well in the Senate. My bill for Deep Offshore Bill is giving Nigeria above N700 billion annually. We are unique in YPP and Anambra will see a new rave of hope. We are expecting a smooth primary and ready to take over the governorship seat in Anambra,” he said.

On the unrest in the South East, he said: “Election is a constitutional process that must be met and the election will be conducted without chaos.