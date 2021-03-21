From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday endorsed Dr.George Moughalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Umahi gave the endorsement when the guber aspirant and some prominent members of his campaign team paid him a consultation visit at his Umunaga Uburu , Ohaozara country home.

Governor Umahi noted that Dr. Moughalu was a man of good character and competence, expressing confidence in his capacity to clinch the ticket of his party and win the main election in November.

He added that the good works of President Muhammed Buhari especially in the Southeast region have made victory easier for the party in future elections anywhere in the zone.

He said: “I commend Moughalu so much for the great work he is doing for Nigeria and our people and he is a very good material that will give other parties a run for their money, I am very hopeful that with people like this we (APC) will take over Anambra State.”

He promised to give the aspirant all the necessary support to enable him to achieve his target and make the party proud.

Dr. Moghalu in his remarks commended Governor Umahi for the massive transformation going on in Ebonyi State, noting that the governor represents performance in all sense of good governance.

“I am very proud of Dave Umahi and what he has done for Ebonyi State, Southeast and the nation, the only way for you to describe Umahi’s performance is for you to go and see , that is what leadership is all about. So, i’m very proud of him, we are confident that the Anambra State people will trust the APC and give us the opportunity to serve. It is the people first, how to impact on the lives of people of Anambra and Igbo nation is my priority,” he said.