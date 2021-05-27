From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

House of Representatives member for Aguata Federal Constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, on Thursday, purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Media director of his campaign organization, Uloka Chukwubuikem, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said that the development was part of the lawmaker’s preparation for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6 this year.

He said that the National Vice Chairman (South) of their party, Chief Uche Okogbuo, presented the forms to the aspirant, Umeoji, after the latter submitted the necessary documents and charged him to go represent the party well while emphasizing on the need to run an issue based campaign.

The statement qouted Chief Okogbuo as stressing the need for unity among party faithful as according to him, APGA is a family and as such every member was expected to work hard for its unity and growth. He assured Umeoji that the National Working Commitee (NWC) of the party had resolved to conduct a free, fair and transparent primary on June 23rd.

The campaign media director, Chukwubuikem, narrated that the frontline governorship hopeful was accompanied to purchase the forms by dozens of supporters, critical stakeholders of their party and 11 members of the state House of Assembly.

He said that Umeoji, shortly after purchasing the forms, expressed optimism that the party leadership would conduct a transparent primary election, even as he assured his supporters that he would emerge the candidate of APGA.

In his speech, Umeoji who was also issued the party’s guidelines for the forthcoming primaries, said that he was optimistic of victory, both at the primary poll and the main election.

He assured that God was on his side and as a party man, who had served the party and the people in various capacities, he would not relent in working for the progress of APGA.

“I am already looking beyond the primary election because by the special grace of God, Heaven has endorsed us and the people, not just APGA faithful, but entire Anambra electorates are in support of our aspiration”, Umeoji was quoted as saying.

The lawmaker, who was a former Special Assistant on Grassroot Mobilization, Executive Chairman Agauta LGA, Chairman of ALGON as well as a board member of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, extolled the vitures of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye, for always working for the progress of their party.

He reaffirmed his commitment towards a better and more organised Anambra State where the rule of law would always reign supreme, while quality infrastructures would be provided and employment given to the people.

The guber aspirant said his campaign was hinged on consolidation and continuity, noting that Governor Obiano has done well and would be leaving bogus shoes behind.

Chukwubuikem qouted the state House of Assembly members present as expressing confidence in the ability and capacity of the federal lawmaker to win the poll for the party.

Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu was qouted in the statement as describing Umeoji as a team player, whose capacity has been severally tested and affirmed in previous national assignments he had held, and pleaded with the national and state leadership of the party to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants contesting for the governorship ticket of the party.