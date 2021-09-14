From Fred Itua, Abuja

Jude Okeke-led leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) deputy governorship candidate to Chukwuma Umeoji, has declared that she has no plans to withdraw or step down from the race.

She stated this in reaction to a story making the rounds that she would be withdrawing from the race. She stated that she trusts the process that made the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to initially publish her name.

She said her name will eventually be published when the Court of Appeal affirms the Owerri High Court judgment that declared Umeoji as the validly nominated candidate of the party.

She said the propagandists who initiated the story had changed their story when the time for their imaginary press conference did not hold and will also change their story further now that that the time in their story for Prof Lilian Orogbu to purportedly step down has passed.

She assured all APGA faithfuls that she is committed to the Umeoji-Orogbu joint ticket and pledged her unwaverimg support to Umeoji who she declares will be the Anambra State governor and she would be the deputy so as to restore and bring prosperity to Ndi Anambra.