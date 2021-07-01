Stories from Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the speculation that it has cancelled the primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) held last weekend ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

The social media platforms were awash with the report that the electoral umpire has cancelled the alleged rancorous primaries it conducted last weekend.

However, reacting to the speculation, the Commission through National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said that there was no iota of truth in the report.

In his reaction to the inquiry from Daily Sun, Barr Okoye argued that there was no way the Election Management Board (EMB) would have taken such decision when the APC has not even submitted any name as its candidate for the poll.

“By the timetable and schedule of activities for Anambra State 2021 governorship, political parties are obligated to conduct party primaries including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries between the June 10 and July 1, 2021.

“Political parties are to submit the personal particulars and names/list of nominated candidates between the July 2 to 9, 2021. The 18 registered political parties gave the Commission the requisite 21 days notice of their intention to organize and conduct primaries.

“The Commission monitored the primaries of APC and issued a report. The APC has not submitted the name of any candidate as their duly nominated candidate and the Commission has not disqualified any candidate for the Anambra governorship election,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.