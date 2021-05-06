From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

One of the major aspirants for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Nonso Smart Okafor has told his supporters in the State that his focus as a Governor would be to uplift the poor and empower the youths.

Hon Okafor who is currently a member representing Nnewi North in Anambra State House of Assembly made this known in Ekwusigo Council Area where he began his twenty one local government areas tour of the State on Thursday preparatory to the party primary election coming up on June 23.

He told the APGA Council chairman, Mr Ikechukwu Obidiugwu and his ward executives in the area who received him at the event that his primary objective for the visit was to familiarize with them and to tell them his own story with the assurance to make a difference, if elected Governor.

The APGA aspirant declared that he had prepared himself to introduce and implement viable, independent, secured and advanced economy with the acronym VISAECONOMY in Anambra State to raise the standard of living and par capita income of Anambra residents. He assured his supporters that his vision and mission for the State were not mere rhetorics but policies that would be religiously followed and executed.

“I decided to start the tour here because we are the same. I have all it takes to take over as the Governor of Anambra State to continue and improve on the good works of our great party. All that I promise to do, I will do. They are not rhetorics.

“I’m not from a well-to-do family and my poor background gives me the advantage to understand and evaluate the problems of people who are afflicted with poverty. My mother was an akara (bean cake) frier from which proceeds we were all trained having lost my father when I was still in secondary school.

“It is my passion to help the poor and be voice to the voiceless. My journey to Anambra State House of Assembly where I’m currently serving as an honourable member was by God’s grace and I will continue to appreciate God by doing good to His glory. So, to support me is to support good governance and real democracy dividends, ” he declared.

He named some of the things he had done in his constituency as a lawmaker which included building a bungalow with modern household equipment for three widows, three modern toilet facilities, rebuilding a house for another widow after a fire incident, empowerment of some youths and the elderly in various ways. He said those things were the indication of his preparedness to uplift the people of Anambra State as a Governor.

He told the party members that he knew other aspirants would come up with lots of money to buy their conscience as delegates during the primary election “but you can collect the money and still vote your conscience and never to mortgage your future because of money or any material thing.”

“I know that money bags will come to buy your conscience that day, take the money and still vote your conscience. All we are going to do is to make sure that power returns to the masses, ” he said.

He told them that his government would do everything possible to vacate the injunction that had withheld the local government election in Anambra to have a democratically elected government at the grassroots.

Hon Obidiugwu who spoke on behalf of the party executives firmly promised Okafor that the entire Ekwusigo was strongly behind him. Also in the entourage was the APGA Nnewi North Council chairman, Chief Chike Agwuncha, among other party stalwarts.