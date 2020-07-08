Magnus Eze, Enugu

South East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will not be blackmailed into adopting whatever zoning arrangement put together by All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.

The party also said it will deploy its internal conflict resolution mechanisms to reconcile feuding parties in the state chapter of the party.

National Vice Chairman, Austin Umahi, who stated this, said the party would work assiduously to have a united house to win next year’s governorship of the state.

He warned that the party, under his watch, will no longer condone merchandising with the platform in Anambra, adding that the party position on discipline was unshakable.

Umahi said the ultimate goal of the party is to reclaim the Awka Government House which it lost 14 years ago, insisting that there is no going back on the party’s decision to throw the contest for the party’s governorship ticket open for their members in Anambra.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt, our position is very clear: we remain firm and resolute in our ultimate interest to win the Anambra State governorship election in 2021 with the best candidate, provided he or she is an Anambarian. We maintain that our candidate could come from any part of the state. The PDP cannot be blackmailed into adopting APGA or All Progressives Congress zoning arrangement.

“Whatever action we take at the zone shall be legal and tailored towards taking Anambra State PDP to the winning side and our joy shall be fullest when it happens by the grace of God.

“We will use all the internal reconciliation mechanisms in our party to get everybody together because only a united house will guarantee us victory,” Umahi said.