From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), yesterday, said it would be guided by recent judgments by the Appeal and Supreme Courts on qualifications for elections in clearing aspirants for its gubernatorial primary for the November 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Former Kogi governor and chairman of the PDP Screening Committee, Idris Wada, stated this at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, at the end of the screening exercise.

Wada stated that the committee screened all 16 aspirants, who obtained the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship primary.

The aspirants include Obiorah Okonkwo, Uche Ekwunife, Chris Azubogu, Winston Udeh, Valentine Ozigbo, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, Emeka Etiaba and Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Others are Godwin Maduka, Ekwochi Genevieve, Ifedi Okwena, Ugochukwu Uba, Tony Nwoye, Walter Okeke, Nzeribe Chukwumaeze and Maduafokwa Eisenhower.

The former governor noted the screening Committee will submit its report to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) within the next two weeks. “We will compile our report on each of the aspirants and then forward our recommendations to the National Working Committee.

“I believe that with a thorough work we have done, any candidates that emerges from our parties will come out strong well qualified, no misdemeanors, no issues will be raised as to his/her qualifications. They are people of experience, and they will be able to impress the people of Anambra State to elect them as governor for the state under the platform of the DP.

“So, we have worked very hard to examine all the documents thoroughly. We are being guided by recent Supreme Court and Court of Appeal and High court decisions on candidates.”