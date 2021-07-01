National Vice-Chairman (South East) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ali Odefa, has said that the party would reach out to its aggrieved members to pacify them in order to ensure they work for the party’s success at the November 6 governorship election.

He also said that the party would also reach out to the aspirants who participated in the primary election held last Saturday especially those with pronounced displeasure over their loss.

Secretary of the Anambra State Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee of the PDP and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, had declared Mr Valentine Ozigbo the winner of the poll having secured the highest number of the valid votes cast.

Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCORP Plc, got 62 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, who got 58 votes in the keenly contested election conducted by an electoral committee set up by the national leadership of the party.

Odefa said: “Any time there is a contest like this, definitely, some people are bound not to feel good about it while some will feel good about it. But it is a continuous process of conflict resolution.

“As it stands now, we are going to embark on serious consultations, conflict resolutions and appeals. And as far as November 6 is concerned, I have always said that it is not a shouting match.

“The PDP is not shouting with anybody. We are on a drawing board; planning, reaching out to people while the other parties are busy making noise.”

