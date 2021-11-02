From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has encouraged voters to come out enmasse and vote for the party with the promise of prioritising their welfare.

Sani, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at the campaign flag off of its Candidate, Afam Douglas Ume-ezeoke, noted that the exercise would be a watershed and a crossroads for the people.

He discouraged the electorate against voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stating that they do not have anything to offer the masses.

“The ADP has promised through you, to provide good and transparent government; you have pledged free and qualitative education; severally, you have assured the people of Anambra State that under you, the era of multiple taxation will become a thing of the past; “Just as you have given your word that an ADP administration will frontally address the perennial crises of poor and delayed payment of salaries and wages of all public workers; in your manifestoes and assurances given in the course of your interpersonal and door-to-door campaigns, is the undertaking to radically redress the deficits in health-care delivery as well as infrastructural development in Anambra State if you get the people’s mandate. “These and more, you must endeavour to materialize once you become the Governor of Anambra State, by God’s grace,” he said

“The 2021 Governorship elections in Anambra State, is a watershed, a crossroads, bringing the people of Anambra State to a point that history that they must make a courageous and decisive choice to take their destinies in their hands or, continue in bondage.

“It is time that they are made to understand that this time around, they have come to their waterloo in the people and in the ADP.”