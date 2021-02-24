From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party in Anambra State has boasted that the party would not be defeated in the November 6 state governorship election ‘no matter the odds’.

A Board of Trustees member (BoT) and major party stakeholder, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, gave the indication Wednesday, assuring that the ruling party in the state has everything it takes to continue delivering what he described as good democracy dividends.

Ezeonwuka made this known at the state party office in Awka when a member representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Hon Chukwuma Umeoji, declared his intention to contest for Anambra governorship position under the APGA.

‘The caliber of people vying for APGA’s ticket in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State is a clear indication that the party is ready to consolidate the laudable achievements of the party in the State. We are confident going into the November 6 gubernatorial poll and we are sure of victory, because APGA will definitely present the best candidate to Ndi Anambra,’ he said.

Ezeonwuka described Umeoji as a core party man, who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of APGA in various capacities, noting that he would perform well, if he emerged the next governor of the state.

Those present during the declaration include the Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Sir Nobert Obi, Anambra South Deputy Chairman of APGA, Barrister Benneth Ibekwe, Aguata Local Government Chairman of APGA, Honourable Obiora Ezechukwu, represented by Ichie Eugene Ezeobi, as well as Ezinifite ward one Chairman of APGA, Mr Chukwudi Nwankwo.

Traditional rulers, former and serving Council Chairmen, members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, State, Local Governments and wards party executives, political appointees from Aguata Local Government Area, were also present at the event.