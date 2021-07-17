From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, on Saturday, told his teaming supporters to rejoice as the publication of his name by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a confirmation of victory against injustice.

Umeoji was disqualified from contesting the governorship primary poll of the party alongside others by a faction led by Chief Victor Oye. That faction produced the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, as its candidate.

But the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Chief Jude Okeke quashed Oye’s primary and conducted a fresh one which produced Umeoji.

As expected, legal fireworks erupted, and a few days ago, Jude Okeke’s faction obtained a court order which directed INEC to publish Umeoji’s name as the governorship candidate of APGA.

Director of Media and Publicity of Umeoji’s campaign organisation, Ụlọka Chukwubụikem, in a statement, said that Umeoji’s triumph was a victory for democracy.

“Those crying injustice, the most, are themselves, the perpetrators of evil, unjustness, inequity, corruption, cruelty, brutality, tyranny, despotism, repression, suppression, exploitation, bias, prejudice, bigotry, favouritism, partiality, one-sidedness, discrimination and intolerance.

“They would always rush to blackmail their victims and seek public sympathy whenever their evil turns against them.

“What can be more despotic and tyrannical than defrauding your party members, and yet disqualify them from their rights just to favour unholy alliance?

“We must not allow any atom of evil to thrive nor prevail when men of conscience, dignity and nobility are still standing tall.

“The victory of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji KSJI is a testament and indication that evil cannot triumph over justice and truth no matter the disguise.

“We are willing and ever ready both physical and otherwise to protect the image of APGA; and the victory of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Professor Orogbu, as both governorship and deputy governorship candidates of our great party.

“APGA is free from the clutches of the emperors. The victory of Umeoji has returned power to the people and hope to the ordinary man and woman.

“Get your voter’s cards ready, APGA is back on the ballot with the best combo possible for November 6 Gubernatorial elections”, Ụlọka said.

