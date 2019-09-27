Gibert Ekazie

Egwuoyibo Okoye is a being a two-term member, Anambra State House of Assembly representing Nnewi South Constituency11, former chairman, Nnewi South Local Government and past state chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He is presently, President-General, Ezinifite Town Union (ETU) and a grassroots politician.

He spoke with Daily Sun recently on the zoning formula for the 2021 Anambra State governorship election. He wanted the governorship seat zoned to Anambra South particularly Nnewi South LG.

His argument:

Why is your reason for zoning and power sharing in Anambra State?

A popular proverb among the Igbo says, “Gold is sold only to those who have value for it.” In other words, people get rightly or wrongly what they deserve. This proverb is not only true but, philosophical.

One big issue on the political table in Anambra State like in Nigeria today, is zoning. Some segments of the state want it, while others vehemently want the idea jettisoned. By 2021, the zoning proponents argue that governorship seat should be zoned to Anambra South.

Power sharing is not in the constitution of Nigeria, it is just party arrangements for equality, justice and fairness, the reason some already like me, agitate and clamour for governorship seat shift to Anambra South in 2021.

Anambra as it stands today has three senatorial zones namely: South, Central and North. It should be noted that since the inception of Anambra State, the central zone has had over eight years of governing with Senator Christ Ngige three years and Peter Obi eight years. Obi, towards the end of his tenure reasoned that, since the birth of the state, nobody from the Northern Zone has occupied the governorship seat therefore, opted for a candidate from the North for equality’s sake in 2014, since the South through Dr ChukwuEmeka Ezeife, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Senator Andy Uba had previously served as governors. In a similar vein, South Senatorial Zone should move the second stanza of leadership by succeeding the incumbent governor to avoid agitation and to allow for peace to reign in Anambra.

What made you insist that Nnewi Federal Constituency should produce next Anambra governor?

I am from Nnewi Federal Constituency in the South Zone that is yet to produce a governor. Nnewi is one constituency that feel short changed. We have been deliberately marginalised in view of our contributions to the development of the state. When we make this arrangement to the South, Aguata and Ihiala who have occupied the governorship seat from the zone in the past should be out it. Nnewi with three local governments and 42 wards should talk to itself. We will explain to Aguata and Ihiala why we deserve to produce the next Governor.

With Obi, zoning was born in Anambra State. With this position that by 2021 it would be the turn of Anambra South Senatorial Zone. Zoning worked with the Obi initiative in the past and should be continued. My candid advice is for all political parties to zone the governorship position to Anambra South with particular emphasis on Nnewi, especially Nnewi South.

What if does not work?

Changing the goal post when the game has gone halfway will be a very dangerous politics for Igbo presidency. Zoning worked at the national level, it should work in Anambra too. Although zoning is a party arrangement, but the idea that zoning is not workable, whether in the state, federal or in the country is a very dangerous precedent which will affect all Igbo race when it is our turn to produce the president. Many including political jobbers of Igbo extraction will throw clog to our wheel of progress with the argument that zoning is not workable and should be jettisoned. Zoning in my thought is the best thing that has happened to Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general.

How critical is Anambra South to the development of the state?

Anambra South is of critical significance to the economic and political advancement of the state. The progress of the zone is the progress of the state. It makes perfect sense that such a critical segment of Anambra should be entrusted with governance of state.

Our ancestors philosophised that “when an old woman stumbles and falls thrice, she counts the contents of her basket.” Compatriots, Anambra is for all of us, therefore it is time to abandon exploded myths, absolute prejudices and outmoded misconceptions and face the stark realities of the moment to project a better future.

I know the relevance and capacity of Anambra South Zone (Nnewi Federal Constituency) and that of every zone of the state. I have also travelled the length and breadth of our dear state, and know that only effective management of such, capacity through zoning formula, will enable each zone optimise its possibilities and maximize its contribution to rapid development of the light of the nation state.

My call is made in good faith and with all good conscience as son of the soil who is positive about the future of Anambra State. Secondly, the imperative for formal political integration of Nnewi Federal Constituency for governorship seat in 2021, in meeting with today’s challenges as thrown up by the dynamics of politics and governance of Anambra State (since its inception). There is no other suspicious time for this demand than now given our day-to-day experiences on the big issue of zoning the governorship seat rightly come 2021.

It will be a grievous injustice if the leadership of political parties in the state do not see what I am seeing. Party leaders are desperate looking for a come back but, such comeback should be anchored on ability to offer better alternatives based on zoning as suggested. Stakeholders therefore, must be prepared not to replace merit with mediocrity irrespective of political affiliation.