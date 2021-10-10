From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former chairman of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Idemmili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Obiora Ochudo, has given reasons why he, alongside other leaders of the party, led some of their members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Many members of the YPP and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) dumped their party last Thursday, citing many reasons for their actions including alleged poor treatment and marginalization.

The defecting members of YPP said that their former party treated them very badly despite their contributions to the growth of the party in the state; hence, their decision to dump it for the APC.

Ochudo, while addressing the APC leaders including their governorship candidate for the November 6 election, Senator Andy Uba, said that their defection to the APC was one of their best decisions so far.

“Today is a memorable day for the members of YPP in Anambra. Things are not going the way they should. YPP is one-sided; some of us didn’t count in the party. There is hope for us in the APC and that is why we decided to move to this party”, Ochudo said.

Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, and the Director General of Andy Uba Campaign Council, Chief Paul Chukwuma, assisted Uba in receiving the defectors whom Ejidike put their figure at over 2,000.

APC state chairman, while welcoming the new entrants into his party, assured them that the party would not let them down if it wins the poll.

“Today, you have joined the moving train. By the special grace of God, we are taking over Government House, Awka. Ndi Anambra have tested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and APGA turned out to be the worst.

“APC is bringing some good packages for Anambra and these benefits will get to everybody. We are out to rescue our dear state which APGA has grounded. And we can’t afford to fail our people”, Ejidike said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .