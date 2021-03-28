From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Pro-democracy group, Great Anambra Forum (GAFORUM), has said that zoning remained the best option to be explored by the people of the state for the November 6 election.

Facilitator of GAFORUM, Fabian Ozoigbo, at a press briefing in Awka said that zoning the governorship seat to a particular senatorial zone would help to trim down the cost of electioneering and promote peace, equity and fairness.

He said a survey carried out by the group in the past one year favoured Anambra South senatorial zone of the state and that it would be fair to support the zone to produce the next governor of the state.

“On this note, we wish to thank Anambra Elders Forum, religious organisations, political parties, market women, traditional rulers and the greater majority of Ndi Anambra for taking this noble position in the greater interest of peace, oneness and progress of our dear state,” he said.