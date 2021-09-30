From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Anambra State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the incessant destruction of lives and property allegedly perpetrated in parts of the state by gunmen.

Speaker of YAN, Ikenna Nwobi, at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, linked the recent killings in the state to the upcoming governorship election slated for November 6 this year.

He, therefore, called on the youths in the state to eschew violence and stand firmly in defence of the state. He said that his team would reach out to the state government to discuss the way forward in that regard.

“We wish to condemn the wanton destruction of lives and property ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. It’s indeed very unfortunate that our youths are being used by these politicians to destroy the peace that exists in the state.

“Anambra is a very peaceful state that believes in the mutual coexistence of one another notwithstanding the political affiliations. Therefore, it suffices to say that the new trend of pre-election violence being experienced in our state is alien to our culture and tradition.

“It is, therefore, imperative that I remind Anambra youths that the future we seek is already in our hands. We shouldn’t destroy it because of the inordinate desires of the politicians who do not have their interests at heart.

“I, therefore, want to use this medium to advise Anambra youths to shun all forms of electoral violence ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship election”, Nwobi said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.