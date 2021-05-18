From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A youth group mobilizing support for the governorship aspiration of Prof. Charles Soludo ahead of the November 6 election in Anambra State, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), yesterday, donated N2 million to him for the purpose of buying the Expression of Interest form of his party.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, is contesting for the plum position on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A bank cheque bearing the sum was presented to him by the leadership of the youth group at his Isuofia country home in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Convener of YESS, Dr Nelson Omenugha, said that the youths took the bold step because of their strong belief in Soludo who they see as their mentor. He said that the youths believe that the ex-CBN boss has everything it takes to reposition Anambra if given the opportunity to serve.

Omenugha said that the youths were very much concerned about their future and would not fold their hands to have same determined by others.

He said that it was on that note that the young people took the decision to be part of the electoral process and have since settled for Soludo.

Responding, Soludo, who became emotional by that rare display of love and support from the youths promised not to let the young people in the state down if he succeeds in his governorship aspiration.

He revealed that he has already developed a very formidable program for the youths which its implementation would take immediate effect if he succeeds in securing the nod of Ndi Anambra to lead them after Governor Willie Obiano.