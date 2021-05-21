From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Dr Amobi Nwaokafor, has argued that if zoning is to be a consideration in the Anambra State governorship election, the APC should be favoured since it has not ruled the state.

Speaking after submitting his declaration of interest and nomination form at the party secretariat he insisted that having governed Anambra State previously, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should allow APC to test the seat.

He also argued that since Awka indigenes never occupy the position too, he stands a better chance to benefit from zoning.

The former President General of Awka Progressives Union also described himself as the best candidate for the race to occupy the states’ number one seat.

He argued that with his wealth of experience, Anambra will witness a dramatic change under his APC-led leadership, lamenting the level of poverty in the state.

On the agitation for zoning, the APC aspirant noted: “In Anambra, zoning is an aberration. It is not contained in APC constitution. Why should we zone right now? Every zone has produced a governor, is it not right that we begin afresh?

“If we insisted on zoning, I want to say that it should be zoned to the APC since other parties have benefitted from it.

“In fact, Anambra South has benefitted more than any other zone in the list of governors for the state. Awka, where I come from, as the capital city has not produced any governor. Why not Awka now? There is also agitation from the Akwa zone,” he said.

On the infrastructural decay, he said: “After becoming the President of Awka Development Union, I decided to offer my self to solve the numerous problems in the state. Peoples are really suffering and poverty is in the state, so we need to support an experienced leader like myself to save the state and it’s people from further suffering.

The governorship hopeful, also encouraged Ndigbo to key in and support the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, using the opportunity of the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election, adding that; “Ndigbo must not play opposition politics this time around.

“We have lost a lot playing opposition politics. With good and all inclusive leadership, we will reform Anambra State civil service and pay the highest in salaries. We will revive agriculture and develop Onitsha and Nnewi as our industrial hub.

“We have plans to arrest youth restiveness by creating employment. We are ready for the race and we have put down our plans. As a consultant, I have worked for Anambra state in areas of revenue generation, so I am very much advantaged to reposition the state,” he said.