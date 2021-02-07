From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State will be fight to finish.

Ngige said no stone would be left unturned to ensure All Progressives Congress (APC) takes over and occupies the seat of power in the state.

“Whatever it will take to achieve it, we will do it, to make sure we flush-out that non-performing government and take over,” he said.

He said Willie Obiano would be the last governor to rule Anambra State on the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

The minister said APC would install Obiano’s successor; adding that his party would use every instrument at its disposal to wrestle power from APGA in November.

Ngige, who is the APC leader in Anambra, stated this at the weekend during an interactive session between the party stakeholders and members of the registration and revalidation committee in Awka, the state capital.

The former Anambra governor said successive APGA administration in the state had failed to provide good governance for the people; adding that quality leadership ended in 2006 when he left office.

“When I was governor, we built roads and other infrastructure that have lasted till date. Successive APGA governments failed to provide road infrastructure that was able to endure for more than six months before being washed away. They find it difficult to implement the minimum wage for workers, which many states have implemented. What they do at the government house is to cross their legs and make merry. The party has failed woefully in all spheres of governance. Therefore, by November, APC will install a governor, who will continue from where I stopped,” he said.

He said the APC registration and revalidation exercise, which would commence on Wednesday, February 10, would help the party put up fighting structure for the coming governorship election; adding: “We need to populate all the pooling boots in Anambra with our members. This will produce result for us.”

Earlier, APC Chairman, Basil Ejidike, said the registration and revalidation exercise would strengthen and reposition the party.

He said it would enable the party do stock-taking at the lowest rung of the political ladder.

“The exercise will help our party build very strong foundation upon which to erect its platform for the task of rebuilding, repositioning, and re-invigorating its structure for the strengthening of its internal democracy mechanisms. The party has so many things in stock, and success in this exercise amounts to success in many other things to follow; including the Anambra governorship election coming up on November 6.

“It is our collective obligation to see to the mobilisation of members and non-members alike in our polling units, wards and local government areas to revalidate their membership and register new ones,” he said.

While thanking Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Hope Uzodimma of Imo, as well as the national headquarters of the APC for endowing the Anambra chapter with funds to kick-start the exercise, Ejidike further called on aspirants and other stakeholders to give helping hands, so that the exercise would not fail.

Registration and revalidation exercise Chairman, Bello Mohammed Turkor, said his team would do good job in Anambra, as, according to him, APC national leadership was interested in deepening the party’s base in the state.

“My team is committed to carrying out this Anambra exercise creditably, based on the guidelines provided by the national leadership. This is because APC is interested in deepening its base in the state, especially for the coming governorship election. We, therefore, urge every concerned stakeholder to give us every necessary supports,” he said.