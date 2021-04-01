From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, at about 5pm, yesterday, attacked the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, killing three policemen guarding him.

Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant for the November 6 election, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was addressing youths of Isuofia at their civic centre when the gunmen struck.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was taken away.

An eyewitness at the event, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Sun that the gunmen also made away with the policemen’s rifles.

“We were at a meeting in Isuofia, gunmen came there and started shooting. They killed our three policemen there. Prof. is safe, but we don’t know his whereabouts at the moment.

“Prof was addressing Isuofia youths. As he was speaking, gunmen invaded there and started shooting. I was there. Everybody started running. They killed three policemen.”