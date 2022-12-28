From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Divisional Police Station in Ihiala community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, setting it on fire.

The hoodlums were also said to have freed some crime suspects in the station and equally broke into the station’s armoury, cartimg away some arms.

According to sources, the hoodlums stormed the area in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire on the policemen on duty but the gallant officers quickly responded.

It was gathered that the policemen on duty engaged the gunmen in a fierce gun battle. It was also gathered that no casualty was recorded.

The gunmen were said to have thrown an explosive device into the station which set the building ablaze.

Although sources suggested that the hoodlums took away some arms from the armoury, it was not certain if that was so.

To help put out the inferno, a team of fire fighters were said to have been deployed to assist the police personnel in that exercise.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but said that the policemen on duty were able to repel the hoodlums.

He revealed that one AK-47 riffle abandoned by the fleeing gunmen was recovered from the scene of the attack.

Ikenga said: “Our operatives in the early hours of today 28/12/2022 engaged some gunmen who attacked Ihiala police divisional headquarters and recovered one abandoned Ak47 rifle.

“The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives, and no casualty was recorded.

“Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station building had already ignited a fire and affected the building.

“The fire has been put off. Operation is still ongoing in the area, further details shall be communicated,” he added.