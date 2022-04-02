Gunmen, yesterday, invaded Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and set the divisional police headquarters in the town on fire.

This came about 24 hours after gun-wielding hoodlums attacked the headquarters of the same LGA located in Ukpor community and killed one unarmed security man. They also set the LG secretariat on fire.

The Amichi police headquarters, Saturday Sun gathered, was still under reconstruction. It was one of the police stations destroyed by hoodlums during the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the ugly incident, said that it happened in the early hours of Friday. He said that there were no policemen in the facility as at the time of the attack because it was under reconstruction.

“Amichi Divisional Headquarters is among the police stations that were attacked during the EndSARS protest. So, the people of the community gathered together, helping us to rebuild the station.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“They knew the importance of having a police station around. The police operatives deployed in Amichi have been operating from Nnewi Area Command.

“That’s where they have been operating from. Whenever they finish their daily activities, they go back to Nnewi Area Command. Then, the ones that were deployed for the day will be on ground to monitor what is happening.

“So, that place is under renovation. It is so unfortunate that some hoodlums entered there when nobody was there. The effort of the good people of Amichi that have been helping us to fix the place has been thrown into the mud. They scattered the louvers and part of the roofs that have already been fixed”, he narrated.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .