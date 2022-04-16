From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three policemen sustained gunshot injuries when gunmen attacked their security post in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Isuofia is the hometown of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Although some reports claimed that one policeman was killed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told Saturday Sun that no police officer was killed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said that the gunmen did not attack the community but that they were passing along the road connecting Isuofia and Ekwulobia.

“Gunmen did not invade Isuofia. We created observation points where we monitor the activities of criminals. We also embark on stop and search. So, what happened was that one of our observation points along Ekwulobia Road came under attack by hoodlums. Three of our men there unfortunately sustained gunshot injuries and they’re currently receiving treatment.

“I can tell you that the operation is still ongoing. More personnel from Awka here have since been sent to the area to help restore normalcy. No policeman was killed,” he said.