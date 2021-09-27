From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Police in Anambra State have confirmed three persons dead in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area after yet to be identified gunmen operating in a Toyota Sienna and a shuttle bus attacked them.

The victims, Johnbosco Ojukwu, Rapuluchukwu Ugoeze and Chukwuemeka Nwokebagu, all in their early thirties, according to the police report, were attacked around 7:40 pm on Sunday along Afor Nnobi market road while on transit.

The attackers, it was gathered, after shooting their victims set one Toyota Sienna, shuttle bus and a Hilux ablaze.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Command, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu (DSP) who confirmed the incident said that the Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu had since detailed a team for on-the-spot assessment at the scene.

In a related development, three persons in a political party gathering in Nnewi were also allegedly shot, Monday, leaving two of the victims dead on the spot.

However, the PPRO did not confirm the Nnewi incident as at the time of filing this report.

