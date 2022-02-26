From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen have killed a man whose identity could not be ascertained in Oko community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but said that the police could not ascertain the man’s identity.

Sources said that the deceased should be in his 80s. They said that he probably was returning home from a trip before the ugly incident happened.