From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Tuesday night, reportedly killed five persons in Abatete community in Idemmili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Three of the victims, according to sources, were policemen. They also said that three vehicles were equally razed during the attack.

Also, a vehicle branded with the All Progressives Congress (APC) logo, said to be owned by the chairman of the party in Njikoka LGA, was vandalised in Abagana community, also in the council area.

The incident was said to have taken place at about 5:30 pm in front of St. Mark’s Catholic Church. The inferno was put off by the residents of the area and passersby.

A source said that during the Abatete attack, a young man from Uke community whose identity could not be ascertained was kidnapped by the gunmen. They said that the victim was shot a number of times but bullets did not penetrate his body.

They said that the hoodlums who came with two Highlander jeeps and one Sienna car dumped their victim in the trunk of one of their vehicles and took him away to an unknown destination.

Sources said that the incident happened around Eke Agu area of the community

Police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Ikenga Tochukwu was yet to react to the development at the time of this report.

