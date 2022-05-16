From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, in the early hours of Monday, set the Idemili North Local Government secretariat in Ogidi town, Anambra State on fire. The inferno also touched a section of the magistrate court, the EEDC office and others.

Available pictures and videos trending on social media show that many vehicles parked in the LG secretariat were burnt with a number of them still smouldering as at the time of filing this report.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, confirmed the incident, saying that the police have commenced investigation into the dastardly act.

“We were able to contain it. Some of the official vehicles in the local government were burnt down and some buildings were partially touched. In fact, local sympathisers helped us”, he said.

The PPRO also confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker representing Aguata state constituency, saying that it happened at about 1730 hours on Sunday.

“There was an incident along Aguluezeigbo and our men upon getting there were able to recover a Sienna bus suspected to be belonging to the alleged abductors of a man who was later identified as an honourable member representing Aguata Constituency.

“We also recovered a Lexus Jeep suspected to be belonging to the victim. We have launched an operation to rescue the abducted honourable member”, he said.

The police spokesperson also confirmed the killing of a security man along Oko Road in Orumba North LGA but said that the victim was not a policeman.

“Just to set the records straight, that man was not a police officer. What I have before me is that the man was found lifeless yesterday at about 7:55pm.

“Our men, upon getting there, discovered a lifeless man that was wearing a police-like cloth. We took him to the morgue. But we must state it categorically that the man was not a policeman. Operation is still ongoing in that area”, the PRRO said.