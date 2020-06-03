Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Commissioner for Basic Education, Kate Omenugha, has said schools will not reopen until the Federal Government makes its directive clear on the matter.

Omenugha, who stated this when he fielded questions from Daily Sun, yesterday, said the state government would not reopen schools as requested by some teachers, and risk the lives of school children to COVID-19.

The commissioner, who commended Anambra State government for supporting teaching on air programme, said: “I thank the governor, who has supported us since April 1, when we commenced the teaching on-air-programme.

“When schools were shut down on March 24, because of coronavirus pandemic, we decided to engage school children in something meaningful instead of leaving them to idle away.

“Second week into the programme, we opened the lines for students to call in, so that we can get feedback because, it is being streamed live on Facebook and also on Youtube,’’ Omenugha said.