Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State government has begun maintenance and rehabilitation of roads in its three senatorial zones in a bid to improve road transport infrastructure ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ifejiofor, at a meeting with journalists, yesterday, said Governor Willie Obiano had directed that all failed roads be fixed to ease movements of persons and goods during the yuletide.

Ifejiofor also announced the governor had ordered the termination of contract with three firms for performing below expectations on some road projects, while new contarctiors had been hired.

Ifejiofor said 14 contractors were hired to rehabilitate roads in the state, and that some of the new contractors had been mobilised to site with work already in progress on the Onitsha-Owerri road.

He said Governor Obiano had inaugurated the Anambra Design Review Committee to ensure that all roads rehabilitated meet international standard on completion.

“We want to fix these roads before Christmas, so that our people can come home during Christmas and celebrate.

“We want to change the narrative where contractors do wishy washy jobs for the state. Government would penalise any contractor who defaults in the execution of any project,” said Ifejiofor.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Defenders, Peace Foundation (HURIDE) has described the Onitsha-Owerri road as a death trap.

A statement by its chairman, Mr. Noel Udoji, said lots of vehicles had fallen on the road leading to the loss of lives of several commuters.

The group lamented the lackaidasical attitude of the governor towards rehabilitating federal roads, and appealed for urgent federal government intervention, particularly in the repair of the Upper Iweka section of Onitsha-Owerri road.

“It is surprising that a Governor who has lived in the first world; US, and ought to have domesticated his experience in Anambra.

“We expect him to bring modern infrastructure such as rail, airport, good roads, water,good healthcare, employment, quality education, security,” said Udoji.