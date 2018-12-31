The vision of Sally Mbanefo in initiating the Anambra Homecoming Festival was more than met in this maiden edition.

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

The Anambra Homecoming Festival shook up the Christmas season from December 13 to 17 in the state capital, Awka. Friends of Anambra State attended the events from all across Nigeria and the Diaspora. The Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams was the cynosure of all eyes. Only a last minute rescheduling prevented the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, from regaling the festival with his august presence. The President’s lady of Diaspora matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa was in full gear. The Governors of Ondo, Edo and Oyo states were highly represented. The distinguished friends of the Anambra State Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Dr (Mrs) Sally Mbanefo, initiator of the homecoming festival, festooned Anambra with a kaleidoscope of colours.

The maiden homecoming festival got off to soul-lifting music with the Anambra Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons at the Hollywood Garden and Event Centre on the road to Government House in Awka. Youth was the fair on display, underpinning the vast reserve of talent of the young ones in Anambra State. The youthful choir got a standing ovation.

The arts-loving Governor Willie Obiano undertook the grand commissioning of the Mmilioma Anambra art exhibition that marked Mbanefo’s ministry as a Permanent Art Exhibition Centre. The sculptures and paintings of the master artist Chidi Okoye were aesthetically on display in the rotunda and walls of the ministry. The central sight is the “Mmilioma Anambra” sculpture displaying a maiden pouring the water of life into a larger communal bowl. There is also “Irunne”, a high relief composition of grandmother’s face with the strong presence of daughters leaning on the strength and integrity of motherhood Friends of Anambra shared joy with the returnees and homers on the Diaspora Day. According to Sally Mbanefo, “The treasure in living together joyfully entails that homecoming and keeping in touch with one’s roots is immense. Homelands are the bastions of a Diaspora’s strength. This makes experts in development economics advocate a healthy and harmonious regular interaction between homeland and Diaspora.