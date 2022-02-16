From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A humanitarian and former Managing Director of Equinox Microfinance Bank Limited, Prince Chike Ezechukwu, through ‘The Peoples Prince Foundation’ has earmarked the sum of N15 million for financial empowerment of rural women in Aguata federal constituency of Anambra State.

Ezechukwu who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontline aspirant for Aguata Federal Constituency in the forthcoming 2023 general election said that the empowerment was to help the women of the area to be self-employed and self-reliant in this spate of the economic downturn in the country.

He had previously extended a micro-credit grant to over 2000 rural women in Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State through Equinox Microfinance Bank Limited which has branches in Umuchu, Ezinifite, Oko, Ajali, Ufuma and Umunze.

The banker turned politician revealed that his deliberate efforts to improve Aguata, Orumba North and South women’s access to financial services was a proven strategy for contributing to their social and economic empowerment, as well as improving the livelihoods of rural households and communities.

Ezechukwu stated that having access to finance allows rural women to procure the inputs, labour and equipment they needed for their agricultural and business activities as well as take better care of their children stressing that women spend most of their income and savings on their children’s education and nutrition.

The PDP stalwart assured that when elected into the federal House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election, he will sponsor bills and initiate Constituency Projects, policies and programs that will create economic opportunities for women in rural areas through a combination of job creation and investment in education and training that will further address the issues of financial accessibility for women in Aguata Federal Constituency.