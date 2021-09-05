From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has said that his chances of winning the poll was too high for panic.

He urged his supporters and the people of Anambra state to be firm and resolute in their determination for a new Anambra state under his governorship.

He assured members of his party and the people of the state of the preparedness of his campaign organization and the leadership of the PDP to stop the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from rigging the election against the choice of the people.

He described his candidature as a divine arrangement, adding that his Friday Appeal Court victory which affirmed him as the lawful candidate of the party was a victory for democracy, the people of Anambra state, and for the people who took him to court.

Ozigbo spoke at Salt Lake Hotel in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, when he met with Anambra indigenes residing in the state.

The PDP candidate also called on his opponents who contested the party’s ticket with him, to drop their personal interests, and join hands with him and leaders of the party in the state and beyond to ensure victory for the party at the poll.

“What we achieved on Friday was victory for the Anambra people including those who took me to court. And so, I will make effort to actually call them which I am already doing. Our opponent is not within, he is on the outside. And so, I am using this medium to urge everybody, lets come together. This is the time for PDP to takeover Anambra state and nothing will be spared. This judgment will boost our momentum and I am going to win the election”, he said.

