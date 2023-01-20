From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member representing Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency at House of Representatives Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu has debunked the allegation by rumour mongers that the lawmaker stole Mr. Idu Chukwuemeka mandate in 2015.

Hon. Ikpeazu stated categorically that Idu never had a mandate not to talk of his electoral mandate being stolen her or anybody.

Addressing her teeming supporters at her campaign headquarters during the Hon Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu Ward Campaign Council Inauguration in Onitsha she emphatically stated that the PDP primaries of 2015 that produced her candidacy were never at any time won by Chukwuemeka Idu.

She maintained she won the primaries fair, credible and transparently to the full glaring of the participants and party faithfuls at the primary election in 2015.

Ikpeazu said that the result of the primaries that produced her candidature was ratified by PDP House of Reps primary election appeal panel and was subsequently forwarded to NWC of PDP for ratification.

According to her, the PDP’s NWC ratified the result and forwarded a list containing her name to INEC as the House of Reps duly elected candidate of the PDP for the Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency.

She made it clear that it was after her name was submitted to INEC that some unscrupulous elements made clandestine attempts to steal her mandate using illegal substitution.

“On getting to know about the clandestine substitution from Hon Chinedu Muokwue I dashed to Abuja and approached the INEC for the CTC of the list of names submitted by PDP and approached PDP as well for their submitted list to INEC”.

“Having gotten the two vital documents and discovered the anomaly in the PDP list I approached the Abuja High Court for adjudication on the matter and continued with her campaign thereafter because the only condition allowed by law to substitute a candidate’s name in any election is the death of a candidate before the election or resignation of a candidate and nothing more”

According to Hon Lynda, after the results of the election were pronounced in favour of the PDP by INEC, attention was turned to the courts to determine the rightful candidate of the PDP and thus the rightful owner of the votes cast for PDP in the said election of 2015.

“And from the Abuja High Court to the Supreme Court via the Appellate Court the courts pronounced that I was the rightful candidate for PDP and thus the rightful beneficiary of the votes cast for PDP in the said election having satisfactorily scored the highest number of votes in the election on the platform of PDP.

“It’s consequently imperative to know that the judgments of the three distinct courts were similar in all ramifications. The Appellate court was even penalized Idu heavily for taking the court on a jamboree” Ikpeazu stated.